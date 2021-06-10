Nar’s network is continually expanding in the liberated territories

Ramping up its network in the liberated territories, Nar launched new base stations in Shusha. Thus, our cultural capital is now covered with a modern and permanent Nar network. By virtue of these 2G, 3G and 4G technology base stations, Nar users will enjoy high-quality and uninterrupted voice calls and internet services in Shusha.

It is worth noting that, Nar has already put base stations into service in Khojavend and Jabrayil. The mobile operator keeps up providing quality network infrastructure in other regions, as well. Besides, Nar places special significance to the network coverage of the territories liberated from occupation as a result of the Patriotic War.

Remarkably, Nar delivered mobile communications via mobile base stations at the liberated territories during the 44-day war.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8760 base stations, covering 90% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.