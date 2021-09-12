Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan's Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units resigns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units Ramin Bayramli has resigned, he wrote about this on his Twitter page ,Trend reports.

"Dear friends!

I have already submitted my resignation letter from the position of Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units.

I express my gratitude to my valuable colleagues with whom we worked side by side both during the right-wing 44-day Second Karabakh war and in the fight against COVID-19 virus, which is considered a global disaster. I bow to our doctors who sacrificed their lives on this path.

I will continue to serve my country and people in the future."