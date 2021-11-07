Register your kids for After –School Clubs of British School in Baku for the most affordable prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

British School in Baku believes in the value of after-school activities which enhance the learning experience of students.

Therefore our team is proud to announce the opening of registration for BSB After-School Clubs for both our students and pupils from other schools. We have a pretty fantastic spectrum of activities for students of all ages to participate on the weekends in this autumn!

British School in Baku offers an extensive programme of after-school clubs, which complement and enrich children’s formal education after the school day. Mostly based on sports, creativity, technology, music and languages, the activities encourage self-improvement, team spirit, fair play and imagination. Activities are led by our enthusiastic and multi-talented teachers with whom the School has established a long-standing relationship.

The BSB School after-school activities allow pupils to come into closer contact with children from other classes and schools, building new relationships and strengthening existing ones.

The list of BSB Exclusive Activities!

-Basketball Club

-Piano

-Guitar

-Chess

-Kick Boxing

-Capoeira

-Ballet

-Gymnastics

-Yoga

-Bake Club

- Robotics

-Conversation Club

-Traditional Azerbaijani Dance

-Azerbaijani Classical Music

-Language Clubs (French, Spanish,Russian Arabic

Places are filling fast so choose which option is best for you, or get in touch and

we'll be happy with registration.

Web-page: http://bsb.edu.az/

Call us: +994 55 431 01 08

Write to us: [email protected]