Register your kids for After –School Clubs of British School in Baku for the most affordable prices
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
Trend:
British School in Baku believes in the value of after-school activities which enhance the learning experience of students.
Therefore our team is proud to announce the opening of registration for BSB After-School Clubs for both our students and pupils from other schools. We have a pretty fantastic spectrum of activities for students of all ages to participate on the weekends in this autumn!
British School in Baku offers an extensive programme of after-school clubs, which complement and enrich children’s formal education after the school day. Mostly based on sports, creativity, technology, music and languages, the activities encourage self-improvement, team spirit, fair play and imagination. Activities are led by our enthusiastic and multi-talented teachers with whom the School has established a long-standing relationship.
The BSB School after-school activities allow pupils to come into closer contact with children from other classes and schools, building new relationships and strengthening existing ones.
The list of BSB Exclusive Activities!
-Basketball Club
-Piano
-Guitar
-Chess
-Kick Boxing
-Capoeira
-Ballet
-Gymnastics
-Yoga
-Bake Club
- Robotics
-Conversation Club
-Traditional Azerbaijani Dance
-Azerbaijani Classical Music
-Language Clubs (French, Spanish,Russian Arabic
Places are filling fast so choose which option is best for you, or get in touch and
we'll be happy with registration.
Web-page: http://bsb.edu.az/
Call us: +994 55 431 01 08
Write to us: [email protected]