Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Some 20,738 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,701 citizens, the second one 3,247 citizens and the booster dose – 14,790.

Totally, up until now, 11,066,874 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,140,913 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,641,869 people - the second dose and 1,284,092 people booster dose.