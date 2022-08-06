Azerbaijan to be represented in four gymnastic events at Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey - general secretary of AGF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6. At the V Games of Islamic Solidarity, which will be held on August 9-18 in the Turkish city of Konya, Azerbaijan will be represented in four types of gymnastics - rhythmic, aerobic, men's and women's artistic gymnastics, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade told reporters, Trend reports.

The Secretary General of the Federation noted that today, on August 5, members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team held a control training session in Baku before the competitions in Turkey.

"At the previous Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in 2017, our gymnasts won a number of medals. Unlike the Islamiada-2017, the program of the Games in Turkey also includes group exercises in rhythmic gymnastics. Also, another difference from past competitions is that for the first time within the framework of the Games, aerobic gymnastics competitions will be held," she said.

Nurlana Mammadzade added that members of the Azerbaijani women's artistic gymnastics team will first take part in the European Championships in Munich (Germany), and from there they will go to Turkey. In turn, representatives of our country in men's artistic gymnastics have already left for Turkey today. They will go to the European Championship in Munich immediately after the performance at the Islamiada.

The Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games included: in the individual program - Zohra Agamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Gozalova, in the group exercise team - Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Leman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova.

Members of the Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team include Mansum Safarov, Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov; women's team - Milana Minakovskaya and Samira Gahramanova.

The aerobic gymnastics team includes Khoshgedem Guliyeva, Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov.

As for the schedule, first there will be competitions in men's artistic gymnastics (August 10-11), then in rhythmic and aerobic (August 13-14), and then representatives of women's artistic gymnastics will perform (August 17-18).