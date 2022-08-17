Azerbaijani male basketball team reaches finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. Azerbaijan male 3x3 basketball national team defeated their Iranian opponent at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team won against their Iranian rival with a score of 21:17. Thus, the team reached the finals.

Azerbaijani male national 3x3 basketball team will face the Senegalese national team in the finals. The finals will take place on August 17 at 20:10 local time (GMT+3)

Earlier, the Azerbaijani female national 3x3 basketball team reached the finals.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.