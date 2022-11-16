Azerbaijan confirms 44 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan has detected 44 new COVID-19 cases, six patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,805 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,618 of them have recovered, and 9,967 people have died. Currently, 220 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,101 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,349,698 tests have been conducted so far.