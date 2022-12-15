Azerbaijan brings yaks from Kyrgyzstan within pilot project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A total of 100 yaks were brought from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan to establish a specialized farm, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told Trend on December 15.

According to the ministry, earlier, within the framework of this pilot project with the participation of Kyrgyz experts, monitoring was carried out in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Lachin districts and the appropriate territories were selected to establish a farm.

The animals which will be fed in open areas are under the supervision of veterinarians. To control the adaptation process of the animals, the ministry conducts constant monitoring.