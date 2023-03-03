Traffic safety in Azerbaijan to be ensured by European methodology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Traffic safety in Azerbaijan will be ensured by European methodology, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Shahin Ismayilov said during today’s conference on the topic "Increasing road safety in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s state program on improving road safety until 2029 provides for a significant reduction in road traffic accidents, as well as the establishment of a legal framework.

"We’re pleased that the EU supports us both in the enactment of this program, and in the formation of a research base. All necessary procedures for the road safety management should and will be established. It’s also important to prepare a new road safety list, given the European methodology. In addition, an Action Plan is planned to be launched for the next two years. We aim to achieve high performance, and this project will allow us to achieve our goals," he added.