Azerbaijan's AZAL congratulates women on occasion of March 8 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the country’s national air carrier, has prepared a special festive atmosphere for its passengers in honor of International Women's Day - March 8, Trend reports.

Each of the beautiful women traveling today on the flights of Azerbaijani airlines has been congratulated on board with flowers, as well as sincere wishes from the pilots.

The festive mood was created not only in the air. The flower-decorated check-in counters at Heydar Aliyev International Airport also created a special holiday atmosphere for passengers.

In connection with International Women's Day, AZAL congratulates all women and wishes them happiness, well-being and a good mood, as well as interesting trips with the airline!

Previously, by March 8 - International Women's Day - Azerbaijan Airlines announced a 30 percent discount for representatives of the beautiful half of humanity on flights to popular destinations from Baku.

Discounted tickets can be bought from March 6 to March 8 on 13 routes of the airline back and forth. Tickets under the promotion are valid for flights from March 28 to April 20, 2023.

Thus, a 30 percent discount is valid for flights from Baku to the following cities: Milan, London, Prague, Berlin, Dubai, Istanbul, Antalya, Moscow (Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports), St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Astana, and Almaty.