Participant of Azerbaijan & Baku Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics speaks of her dream of becoming world champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. My dream is to become the world champion in the future, and achieve great results in sports, participant of the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, the Ojaq Sports Club’s gymnast Laman Mammadzada told Trend.

“I had taken part in national competitions before and I really want to compete in international tournaments. Hopefully, I will manage to show good results in the future,” said the 10-year-old athlete.

The Ojaq Sports Club’s athlete said that she was totally satisfied with her performance at today's competition.

“Sometimes some elements of the program are difficult to succeed, not everything works out every day, but I try to do my best. Today, I performed a vault and exercises on uneven bars, but to do better, I will work harder in training," she added.

The 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-16.

Athletes from Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 participate in the competition.

Men’s Artistic gymnasts are performing in the age categories of minors (born in 2016), youngsters (2014- 2015), children (2012-2013), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2008-2009 and 2006-2007) and seniors (2005 and older), while Women’s Artistic gymnasts are competing for medals in the age categories of children (2013-2014), pre-juniors (2011-2012) and juniors (2008-2010).

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters (2008-2017), children (2007-2012), pre-juniors (2005-2012), juniors (2004-2010) and seniors (2008 and older) within Women’s & Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s and Men’s Groups.