VI Azerbaijan-German-Turkish Medical Congress and VIII Baku International Medical Workshop Days are held in Astara

On April 22, 2023, the VI International Azerbaijan-German-Turkish Medical Congress and the VIII Baku International Medical Workshop Days dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev started their work in Astara region with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Chairman of the organizing committee of the VI Azerbaijan-German-Turkish Medical Congress and the VIII Baku International Medical Workshop Days, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Heart and Health Association, Member of Parliament, Head of the Scientific and Practical Training Center of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rashad Mahmudov, Head of Astara District Executive Power, Gazanfar Agayev, Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abrorjon Alijanov, Deputy Executive Director of TABIB, Anar Israfilov, Director of Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev, Nazim Gasimov, the author of the idea of the Congress, Chairman of the Society of the Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Azerbaijan, Gurbankhan Muslimov, MPs, Ilham Mammadov, Mushfig Mammadli, more than 60 foreign speakers, moderators from Germany, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Philippines, Singapore, and a number of countries around the world, as well as officials of European and Asian societies of endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeons, medical staff working in medical institutions operating in the regions and other guests participated in the event.

Firstly, by visiting the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev raised in Astara, congress participants laid flowers and paid tribute to his beloved memory.

Then, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed, and a documentary film dedicated to the eternal leader Heydar Aliyev was watched. National leader was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Gazanfar Agayev, Head of Astara District Executive Power who delivered the opening speech spoke about the essence and importance of holding the international conference in Astara. G. Agayev stated that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev has done invaluable work in the direction of the development of health care sector in the regions. He noted that the reforms carried out in order to ensure citizens’ access to medical services in our country are the main part of the historical succession mission.

Then, Rashad Mahmudov, Deputy Chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis, Head of the Scientific and Experimental Training Center of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan spoke about the contributions of Heydar Aliyev, the savior of our people, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, in the establishment of our statehood. MP stated that in a short period of time, Heydar Aliyev who returned to the power upon the insistent request of the people gave new life to the health care sector of the country like other sectors that were forgotten.

Rashad Mahmudov noted that putting people's health at the forefront like other fateful issues, the process of training qualified national personnel as well as the development of the country's healthcare system in the context of modern challenges was one of the main directions of Heydar Aliyev's policy. R. Mahmudov stated that the historic decision to send a large group of young people to pursue higher medical education in foreign countries under the direct leadership of the great leader was an invaluable service example calculated to prevent the shortage of personnel that the country's healthcare may face in the future.

R. Mahmudov emphasized that the health care strategy which were established by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, its development, the state's care for this sector, considering it as priority direction were flawlessly pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor of Heydar Aliyev's political school. In addition, Rashad Mahmudov pointed out that successful work has been done in the direction of improving the quality of medical services, increasing citizen satisfaction, forming the material and technical base in a more proper way to modern standards, and improving the social well-being of doctors.

Anar Israfilov, Deputy Executive Director of TABIB mentioned that holding the conference has great historical significance. He noted that the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's role in the implementation of fundamental reforms covering the country's healthcare sphere and his exceptional services are remembered with great gratitude by medical workers. A. Israfilov stressed that the work done by him since the first years of his coming to the political power in the direction of the integration of the health care system throughout the country, the reconstruction and major overhaul of the medical centers in a manner of meeting the standards of that time, and the documents signed in the direction of protecting the health of the population have historical significance. Deputy Executive Director who noted that the political course of Heydar Aliyev was successfully pursued by the Head of state Mr. Ilham Aliyev in the health care sector as in all directions expressed his confidence that our health care sector is experiencing a renaissance period with the sensitive care of the Head of state Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev and Minister of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan Inoyatov Amrillo Shodievich addressed the participants of the conference via video call. Later, Gurbankhan Muslimov, Chairman of the Society of the Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Azerbaijan was awarded a medal by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan for his services in the development of Uzbekistan's healthcare. The commemorative gift dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, specially established for the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was presented to Rashad Mahmudov by the Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abrorjon Alijanov.

MPs, Ilham Mammadov, Mushfig Mammadli, Chairman of the Society of the Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Azerbaijan, Gurbankhan Muslumov, Director of Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev, Nazim Gasimov, corresponding member of ANAS Sudeyf Imamverdiyev, Prof. Stefan Post talked about the essence of the Congress and the rich experience that the participants will get. The event continued with plenary sessions and a cultural program.

It should be noted that the congress which started on April 22, 2023 will continue its work on April 23, 2023 with training and master classes in the Central Hospitals of the Southern region, Astara, Lerik, and Masalli Districts. Within the framework of training and master classes, trainings will be held in 12 specialties and the endoscopic operation which will be performed for the first time in the region will be broadcasted live in the plenary meeting hall and discussed interactively. The event will continue on April 24-25 in Baku.