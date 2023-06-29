Azerbaijan's Shahdag Mountain Resort opening summer season

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, June 29. A two-day media tour to Azerbaijan's Shahdag Mountain Resort has been organized in connection with opening of summer season in the resort, Trend reports.

The purpose of the media tour is to inform the public about the work carried out by the tourist center for the development of summer tourism, the offered tourism products and services.

Within the media tour, a presentation on the activities and potential of the resort was held.

Speaking at the event, the resort's Chairman Rustam Najafov informed the media representatives in detail about the reconstruction and infrastructure work carried out in the resort, the activities of hotels and other tourist facilities on its territory, as well as plans for the future.

He noted that the main goals are to promote the resort not only in terms of winter tourism, but also as a year-round tourist center, as well as to increase the number of local and foreign visitors, increase customer satisfaction, conduct advertising campaigns.

According to him, for the wide promotion of the tourist center outside the country, active work is carried out at international exhibitions.

During the event, questions from media representatives were answered.

The media representatives got acquainted with cable cars, and attractions on the territory of the resort.

The Shahdag Mountain Resort Complex opened to the public in 2012. It's located near Shahdag National Park (29 km from Gusar city), which is known for having an intact ecological system and an untouched flora and fauna.

On the territory of the complex such types of summer entertainment as zipline, quad biking, paintball, off-road tours, mountain biking, hiking, bobkart and others are available. A lake was also created there this year.

In 2022, the resort was visited by more than 109,000 people, and about 60,000 visitors were served in the resort's hotels.