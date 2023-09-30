Azerbaijan prepares maps of green spaces on Absheron peninsula - minister of ecology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Inventory work was carried out and maps of individual green spaces were compiled In order to assess, consider and clarify the real state of green spaces on the Absheron peninsula, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Preservation of existing and creation of new green spaces on the territory of the country is of great ecological importance. In particular, the protection and increase of landscaping is more important on the Absheron peninsula, which is sharply different from other regions with complex soil and climatic conditions, concentration of large industrial facilities, densely populated," Babayev said.

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), was held on September 29 in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week.