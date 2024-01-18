Great return: 30 more families resettle in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. By the order of President Ilham Aliyev, another migration caravan has been sent to Fuzuli city, Trend reports.

At this stage, 30 more families (127 people) are being resettled to Fuzuli city.

The next migration caravan composed of families temporarily earlier settled in hostels, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, and unfinished and administrative buildings in different territories of the country was organized by the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan and sent on January 18 from the Garadagh district of Baku. Thus, 410 families (1,519 people) were provided with permanent residence in Fuzuli city.

As a result of the victory of the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, IDPs got an opportunity to return to their homeland safely and honorably after 30 years. Residents of Fuzuli who returned to their native lands expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care.

They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army that had liberated the lands of the country from occupation and honored the memory of the Martyrs with deep respect.