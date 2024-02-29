Education at Turkish-Azerbaijani University to be free (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Education at the Turkish-Azerbaijani University will be free, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at a media briefing, Trend reports.

The minister noted that at the initial stage, it is planned to admit 100 students to the Turkish-Azerbaijani University.

“The admission plan provides for an additional 100-200 places annually. Education at this university will be free. Training will be organized in English and Turkish,” he added.

Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and President of The Council of Higher Education (CoHE) of Türkiye Erol Ozvar signed a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye on the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University".

