Pleased to come to Baku for AGF Trophy Int'l tournament - Uzbek athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. I've heard great things about Baku as a gymnastics venue, so I'm excited to be coming here for the competition, participant of the International Gymnastics Tournament AGF Trophy, Uzbek athlete Milana Gainulina told Trend.

"Today's uneven bar exercise was not very successful. I now have to focus on my performance for tomorrow, and I believe I'll do well on the second qualifying day. This year, I'm competing internationally for the first time at the AGF Trophy tournament," the athlete said.

Gainulina stated that she has been doing artistic gymnastics since she was four years old and that she looks up to the female gymnasts on the squad.

To note, the international tournament on artistic gymnastics, "AGF Trophy" is held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 15 to 17. About 90 athletes representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia participated in the competition.

