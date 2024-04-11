Kazakh citizen sentenced in Azerbaijan extradited to homeland (UPDATED, HEADLINE CHANGED)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 11. The citizen of Kazakhstan sentenced in Azerbaijan has been extradited to his country, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, in compliance with the provisions of the Convention on Legal Aid and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases dated 07.10.2002, responded to a request from the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan by deciding to extradite Rinat Gabitov, a citizen of Kazakhstan serving a sentence in Azerbaijan, to Kazakhstan for 3 months.

In connection with a criminal investigation conducted by law enforcement authorities in Kazakhstan, Rinat Gabitov was placed on an international wanted list to prosecute, as there were substantial suspicions regarding his involvement in crimes related to organizing a criminal group, repeated instances of economic smuggling, and evasion of customs duties.

Rinat Gabitov was transferred to the custody of Kazakh authorities on April 10, accompanied by a Special Convoy from the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

11:07

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 11. With collaboration from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, employees of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Financial Monitoring Agency successfully extradited a suspect from Azerbaijan for criminal prosecution, specifically for the creation and leadership of an organized criminal group, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan.

Between 2016 and 2018, the suspect took over direct leadership of a criminal cell that smuggled consumer items into Kazakhstan while also dodging customs and taxes. This cost the Kazakhstani economy more than 4 billion tenge ($8.8 million).

"Following the crimes, the suspect fled and was added to a worldwide wanted list. Authorities then tracked down the culprit within Azerbaijan's borders. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office granted the extradition request from the Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan said.

It was highlighted that the suspect is being housed in an investigative isolator in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

"The accused faces a seven- to twelve-year prison sentence, as well as asset confiscation. Notably, in December 2019, the court in the Mangystau region convicted twelve individuals involved in the same organized criminal group to varied terms," the press service added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel