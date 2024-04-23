MOSCOW, RUSSIA, April 23. We express our gratitude to Heydar Aliyev for his successful leadership in managing the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, former chief of staff of the Komsomol Central Committee at the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) in 1974-1983, Yuri Verbitsky, told reporters in Moscow, Trend reports.

"Everything was carried out flawlessly. Following the successful completion of a permanent station on BAM and the establishment of a permanent settlement by Azerbaijanis, they proceeded to construct another station named Angoya, dedicated to Heydar Aliyev. We are thankful for his significant contribution to the BAM construction. I believe that if he had remained in the leadership of the USSR, the Soviet Union would still be flourishing," Verbitsky noted.

To note, on April 22, a joint meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with veterans and employees of the railway industry took place in Moscow on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

The BAM is a landmark project for both Russia and Azerbaijan. The success of building this one of the longest railway lines in the world is directly linked to the name of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

As the First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, Heydar Aliyev became the first leader to make the decision to familiarize himself with the progress of construction directly on site.

It was his 10-day trip along the BAM that became a turning point in the construction of the mainline.

