Azerbaijani liberated territories to host first auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. On June 12, the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Auction Organization Center of the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will hold another auction on the commissioning of mineral deposits, Trend reports via the service.

According to the information, investors will have the opportunity to bid on timber deposits "Ahmadli" (45.2 hectares) in Lachin and "Hajili" (18.5 hectares) in Gubadli, marking the first time such opportunities are available in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The auction is scheduled to take place at the administrative building of the Community Center in Aghaly village in Zangilan district.

