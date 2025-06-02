Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts Garabagh Education and Partnership Forum (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ The Garabagh Education and Partnership Forum has been held at Azerbaijan's Garabagh University under the theme “Joint Steps for the Future Karabakh,” Trend's local correspondent reports.

The goal of the forum was to promote the development of education and partnership between the public and private sectors in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The forum was held in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Ministry of Economy and jointly organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund, Education Development Fund, Free Trade Union of Education Workers of Azerbaijan and Garabagh University.

Shahin Bayramov, rector of the unversity, gave a welcome speech at the opening ceremony of the forum. Then the Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov expressed a number of important opinions about the development of education in the Karabakh region, the strengthening of human capital and the strategic importance of public-private cooperation.

Then, within the framework of the forum, panel discussions were organized on two different topics with the participation of professional moderators and speakers. At the 1st panel "The Great Return: Challenges and Opportunities", moderated by Elnura Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of Education Development Fund, Mikail Jabbarov, Emin Amrullaev, Elchin Yusubov and the head of Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev spoke as speakers and touched on the issues of reconstruction of the region and development of human resources.

The second panel was devoted to the topic "Possibilities of public-private partnership in Karabakh". The moderator was the director of the State Agency for Professional Education Jeyhun Karamov. During the panel with Shahin Bayramov, the perspectives of the state-private partnership in the region and the possibilities of mutual cooperation were discussed.

The forum ended with an artistic part, during which teachers and students of Garabagh University performed national musical works.

More than 200 people took part in the event, which once again emphasized the importance of coordinated activities of all parties in the reconstruction and development of Karabakh, including representatives of state institutions, employees of special missions located in the region, representatives of the private sector, and the teaching staff of Garabagh University.

