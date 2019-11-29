Azerbaijani parliament approves subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

At the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 29, the law “On subsistence minimum for 2020” was submitted for consideration in the third reading, Trend reports.

According to the draft law, the subsistence minimum for 2020 in Azerbaijan will be 190 manat ($111.9), for the able-bodied population - 201 manat ($118.4), for pensioners - 157 manat ($92.5), for children - 170 manat ($100.2).

After discussion, the law “On subsistence minimum for 2020” was approved in the third reading.

The law comes into force on Jan. 1, 2020.

($1= 1.7 manat on Nov. 29)

