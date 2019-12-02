Baku to host 14th meeting of Permanent Secretariat of TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission

2 December 2019 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

On Dec. 6, Baku will host an international conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor and the 14th meeting of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

The events will be attended by official representatives of TRACECA member countries and observer countries, representatives of international organizations.

TRACECA is a program of international cooperation between the EU and the partner countries in the creation of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor. In organizational terms, TRACECA is an intergovernmental commission.

TRACECA program was established in 1993 on the basis of the Brussels Declaration with the participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Moldova, Mongolia and Ukraine joined the program later; Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria in 2000, Iran in 2009.

