Poland increases import of crude petroleum gas from Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan exported 876 tons of petroleum gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons to Poland worth 357,070 euros in June 2021, Eurostat representative told Trend.

In turn, overall petroleum gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons exports from Kazakhstan to Poland amounted to 7,505 tons worth 3.2 million euros over the period from Jan. through Jun. 2021.

Thus, compared to May 2021 the export volume increased by 32.4 percent (662 tons), whereas compared to January 2021 the volume decreased by 52 percent (1,827 tons).

The value of petroleum gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons export from Kazakhstan to Poland was 40.7 percent more than in May 2021 (253,764 euros), and 43.4 percent more than in January 2021 (631,148 euros).

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland amounted to $431.2 million from January through June 2021, compared to $361.3 million during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Poland amounted to $256.2 million from January through June 2021, compared to $212.05 million during the same period of 2020.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Poland amounted to nearly $175.02 million over the reporting period, compared to $149.2 million during the same period of 2020.

