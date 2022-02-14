Uzbek PAHTAMASH aims to build new plants in Azerbaijan, sign deals with local companies (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Uzbek manufacturer of cotton-cleaning equipment PAHTAMASH plans to build a plant in Azerbaijan, Director General of the Uzbek PAHTAMASH LLC Izatulla Rakhmatov told Trend.

According to him, negotiations on this are currently underway.

He noted that the new plant for the primary processing of cotton will have the domestic equipment from Uzbekistan.

“PAHTAMASH is also willing to equip plants in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” Rakhmatov said.

Furthermore, according to him, the company intends to open a representative office in Azerbaijan in 2022, and negotiations on this matter are in progress.

As the director general noted, it is scheduled to supply equipment through Azerbaijan to new markets.

"The Uzbek manufacturer has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 2016-2017. Among the partners in Azerbaijan, I can name such companies as MKT Production Commerce LLC, Azerpambiq LLC, P-Aqro LLC, as well as Azernagro LLC. In accordance with our agreements, we supply high-quality equipment for ginneries of various capacities to Azerbaijan,” Rakhmatov stated.

He also noted that PAHTAMASH plans to train Azerbaijani specialists to increase cotton production.

"We want to help Azerbaijan train highly qualified personnel in the cotton industry," Rakhmatov stressed.

He added that PAHTAMASH will support the training of Azerbaijani personnel at the Uzbek Institute of Textile Industry and organize practice for them at the company's plants.

Meanwhile, deputy head of the department of foreign economic activity of PAHTAMASH Akmaljon Saliev said that the company signed a contract with Azerbaijan’s Azernagro LLC for $726,000 and planned to more than double its value, up to about $2 million.

"Our modern machines are equipped with an automated system, where the human factor has almost been reduced to zero," Rakhmatov said.

PAHTAMASH products are also supplied to Turkey, Russia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and other cotton-growing countries.