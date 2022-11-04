Azerbaijani minister discloses investment value of new enterprise in Araz Valley Economic Zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The new enterprise with an investment volume of 4.8 million manat ($2.8 million) will be built in Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil in the Araz Valley Economic Zone, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the company will provide 157 people with permanent jobs.

"Prestij-Kimya LLC has obtained the status of a resident in the Araz Valley Economic Zone. The new resident will develop a disinfectant, liquid detergent and bleaching goods production plant," Jabbarov wrote.