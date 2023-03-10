Prices for new high-speed Baku-Aghstafa passenger train revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC will launch a high-speed passenger train on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route for the first time on March 18, Trend reports via the company.

According to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the price for the one-way ticket in the standard class from Baku to Aghstafa is 17 manat ($10), and to Tovuz is 16 manat ($9.4).

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices of railway stations or online on the official website of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (https://ticket.ady.az/ticket-search/). Tickets will be available on March 10.

The mentioned route is extending the existing Baku-Ganja-Baku high-speed train line. According to the company, if previously the passengers were transported from Baku to Aghstafa in 8 hours, now this distance will be overcome in 4 hours and 55 minutes.