Azerbaijan's average annual inflation slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 12.7 percent from January through June 2023 compared to the previous year in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
As of the end of May 2023, the consumer price index stood at 13.1 percent.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, food, beverage, and tobacco prices went up by 15.1 percent, while non-food products – by 11.4 percent. Meanwhile, paid services rendered to the population rose by 10.5 percent.
The country’s CPI in June 2023 decreased by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and grew by 10.6 percent year-on-year.
|
Ratio of June 2023 against May 2023 (%)
|
Ratio of June 2023 against June 2022 (%)
|
Ratio of 6M2023 against same period of 2022 (%)
|
Total products and services
|
99.1
|
110.6
|
112.7
|
Consumables
|
97.9
|
111.5
|
115.1
|
Food
|
97.8
|
111.9
|
115.6
|
Alcoholic beverages
|
100
|
103.2
|
104.5
|
Tobacco products
|
100
|
103.6
|
104.6
|
Non-food products
|
100.1
|
110.3
|
111.4
|
Paid services
|
100.1
|
109.8
|
110.5
Azerbaijan's CPI increased by 13.9 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.
Food, beverage, and tobacco prices went up by 19.5 percent, while non-food products – by 8.6 percent. Meanwhile, paid services rendered to the population rose by 10.4 percent.
The country’s CPI in December 2022 edged up by one percent compared to November 2022 and 14.4 compared to December 2021.