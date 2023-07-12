Azerbaijan's average annual inflation slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 12.7 percent from January through June 2023 compared to the previous year in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As of the end of May 2023, the consumer price index stood at 13.1 percent.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, food, beverage, and tobacco prices went up by 15.1 percent, while non-food products – by 11.4 percent. Meanwhile, paid services rendered to the population rose by 10.5 percent.

The country’s CPI in June 2023 decreased by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and grew by 10.6 percent year-on-year.