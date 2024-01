Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 55.981 manat ($32.93), or 1.6 percent, last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold fell by 2.363 manat, or $1.39 (0.07 percent), from the previous week, to 3,453.8866 manat ($2,031.7).

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 8 3,460.809 manat ($2,035.77) January 15 3,492.3525 manat ($2,050) January 9 3,455.8195 manat ($2,032.83) January 16 3,484.1075 manat ($,2049.47) January 10 3,450.728 manat ($2,029.84) January 17 3,443.2565 manat ($2,025.44) January 11 3,454.757 manat ($2,032.21) January 18 3,413.345 manat ($2,007.85) January 12 3,459.1345 manat ($2,034.78) January 19 3,436.3715 manat ($2,021.39) Average weekly 3,456.2496 manat ($2,033) Average weekly 3,453.8866 manat ($2,031.7)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0. 9435 manat (55 cents), or 0.07 percent last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.9452 manat ($22.91), which is 0.4 percent, or 0.1555 manat (nine cents) less compared to the week before last.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 8 39.132 manat ($23.02) January 15 39.5281 manat ($23.25) January 9 39.3309 manat ($23.14) January 16 39.3397 manat ($23.14) January 10 39.0108 manat ($22.95) January 17 38.8561 manat ($22.86) January 11 39.1251 manat ($23.01) January 18 38.4175 manat ($22.6) January 12 38.9045 manat ($22.88) January 19 38.5846 manat ($22.7) Average weekly 39.1007 manat ($23) Average weekly 38.9452 manat ($22.91)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 6.5195 manat ($3.83), or 0.42 percent last week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 55.6954 manat or $32.76 (3.49 percent) to 1,539.6543 manat ($905.68) compared to the week before last.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 8 1,626.73 manat ($956.9) January 15 1,557.9905 manat ($916.46) January 9 1,616.53 manat ($950.9) January 16 1,552.644 manat ($913.32) January 10 1,592.56 manat ($936.8) January 17 1,523.846 manat ($896.38) January 11 1,572.568 ($925.04) January 18 1,512.32 ($889.6) January 12 1,568.3605 manat ($922.56) January 19 1,551.471 manat ($912.63) Average weekly 1,595.3497 manat ($938.44) Average weekly 1,539.6543 manat ($905.68)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 82.5945 manat ($48.58), or 4.88 percent last week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 4.9 percent, or 83.7403 manat ($49.26) compared to the previous week, amounting to 1,624.4469 manat ($955.56).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium January 8 1,736.125 manat ($1,021.25) January 15 1,692.061 manat ($995.33) January 9 1,712.1295 manat ($1,007.13) January 16 1,644.325 manat ($967.25) January 10 1,681.8355 manat ($989.31) January 17 1,595.0675 manat ($938.27) January 11 1,719.975 manat ($1,011.75) January 18 1,581.3145 manat ($930.18) January 12 1,690.871 manat ($994.63) January 19 1,609.4665 manat ($946.74) Average weekly 1,708.1872 manat ($1,004.82) Average weekly 1,624.4469 manat ($955.56)

