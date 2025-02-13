Azerbaijan's efforts in legalizing labor relations show significant progress - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Significant progress has been made in the legalization of labor relations in Azerbaijan following the reforms implemented in the tax system since 2019, said the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the forum “Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation” today, Trend reports.

He noted that tax policy has a great impact on economic efficiency.

“Taxes play an important role in economic regulation, reducing social inequality and contributing to overall economic development.

The results of tax reforms based on the incentive mechanism in the labor market have also been highly evaluated by experts from the prestigious Harvard University in the US.

The University's analysis also indicates that the reforms have been effective in whitening the economy, legalizing business, and stimulating economic activity in the non-oil sector. Azerbaijan is considered a successful example for other countries facing similar problems,” the Minister emphasized.