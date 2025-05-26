Polish, Kazakh agriculture and fishery industries explore strategic alliances
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakhstan’s Investment Committee Chairman Gabidulla Ospankulov held meetings with Polish academic and business leaders to explore cooperation in lithium extraction, fisheries, and food processing. Key discussions focused on joint research, technology transfer, and facilitating Kazakh food exports to the EU market.
