Number of registered Uzbek companies in Turkey grows

28 June 2018 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 15:19
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 15:05
Fitch affirms ratings of 4 Uzbek banks with strong capitalization
Economy news 14:47
Alstom talks plans in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:53
Erdogan to visit Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan first: media
Turkey 13:46
Turkey rejects US ban on Iran oil purchases
Turkey 27 June 21:48
Kazakhstan eyes to export gasoline to new markets
Oil&Gas 27 June 20:59
New stage beginning in development of relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan - MP
Politics 27 June 17:03
Two Turkish servicemen killed in shootout with PKK
Turkey 27 June 16:36
Logistics center in Turkey’s Kars province 60% ready
Economy news 27 June 16:34
Uzbek craftsmen aim to attract visitors in Baku with unique shop
Tourism 27 June 16:30
US company receives license for oil and gas exploration in Turkey
Oil&Gas 27 June 14:54
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender on electrotechnical equipment
Tenders 27 June 14:00
Turkey sees increase in number of registered Israeli companies
Economy news 27 June 12:47
Uzavtosanoat JSC to increase statutory fund amid harsh criticism
Economy news 27 June 12:28
Uz-Saemyung Co. JSC announces tender on construction work
Tenders 27 June 12:10
Experts note environmental safety of laying Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 27 June 12:06
Number of registered Russian companies in Turkey decreases
Economy news 27 June 11:28