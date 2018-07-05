Uzbekistan to increase tax for water use for certain categories of consumers

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Uzbekistan will increase tax for water use for industrial companies and car washes starting from October 1, Norma.uz website reported.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the corresponding decision “On measures to improve efficiency of using water resources” on July 2.

In particular, car washes will be taxed regardless of the taxation system (generally established taxation or simplified procedure), even when paying a single tax. Previously, this procedure was applied only to manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverages.

For other categories of taxpayers, tax rates remain the same.

№ Tax payers Rate per 1 cubic meter (Uzbek soums) Until October 1 2018 Since October 1 2018 Above-ground sources of water resources, soums Underground sources of water resources, soums Above-ground sources of water resources, soums Underground sources of water resources, soums 1 Industrial companies 98.2 (separate rate wasn’t envisaged) 124.8 (separate rate wasn’t envisaged) 300 360 2 Companies specialized in cleaning vehicles 98.2 (separate rate wasn’t envisaged) 124.8 (separate rate wasn’t envisaged) 1,000 1,250

(7,846.27 Uzbek soums = 1 USD on July 5)

