Uzbekistan to increase tax for water use for certain categories of consumers

5 July 2018 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Uzbekistan will increase tax for water use for industrial companies and car washes starting from October 1, Norma.uz website reported.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the corresponding decision “On measures to improve efficiency of using water resources” on July 2.

In particular, car washes will be taxed regardless of the taxation system (generally established taxation or simplified procedure), even when paying a single tax. Previously, this procedure was applied only to manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverages.

For other categories of taxpayers, tax rates remain the same.

Tax payers

Rate per 1 cubic meter (Uzbek soums)

Until October 1 2018

Since October 1 2018

Above-ground sources of water resources, soums

Underground

sources of water

resources, soums

Above-ground sources of water resources, soums

Underground

sources of water

resources, soums

1

Industrial companies

98.2 (separate rate wasn’t envisaged)

124.8 (separate rate wasn’t envisaged)

300

360

2

Companies specialized in cleaning vehicles

98.2 (separate rate wasn’t envisaged)

124.8 (separate rate wasn’t envisaged)

1,000

1,250

(7,846.27 Uzbek soums = 1 USD on July 5)

