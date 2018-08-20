Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to mull creating joint ventures

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have agreed to intensify cooperation between industrial enterprises of the two countries, the Uzbek Ministry for Foreign Trade said in a message.

The corresponding agreement was reached following the negotiations with a Tajik delegation headed by Minister of Industry and New Technologies Shavkat Bobozoda in the Ministry for Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

Representatives of big industrial associations and companies of the two countries took part in the meeting.

The sides stressed commitment to render support and promote cooperation in industry and trade.

Preparation of investment and trade agreements, as well as establishment of joint ventures were put on the agenda.

