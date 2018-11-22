UK moving closer to Iran to compensate Brexit costs: expert

Tehran, Iran, Nov. 22

The costs of Britain's departure from the EU has made the country to look for options to compensate the losses, and Iran is one of those options, economic expert Ali Asghar Zargar told Trend.

The UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt is visiting Tehran this week to discuss different issues, including nuclear deal.

"UK has always followed America's foreign policies and is a strong ally to the US, but now this policy has probably changed. We have to consider the efforts of France, Germany and UK in finding the ways to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," he said referring to economic goals of Hunt's trip to Iran.

"Currently, Britain has a more independent foreign policy and if its rivals seek to profit from Iran's situation, UK would definitely intend to benefit from trade and monetary exchanges with Iran too," he added.

Referring to the departure of Britain from the European Union, Zargar says Brexit has led to heavy costs for UK, therefore it seeks to find ways to offset the costs considering its population and economy.

"It can be said that UK has come from Europe to keep Iran in JCPOA with a détente of tensions," he noted.

"Of course, it should not be forgotten that UK has always had economic interests in the Gulf region and is trying to moderate its regional policies in close proximity to Iran," he said.

