Azerbaijan interested in strengthening export and investment potential with Argentina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan is interested in strengthening export and investment potential with Argentina, Acting Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said.

Abdullayev made the remark at a meeting with Argentine Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella, Trend reports referring to AZPROMO.

“Azerbaijan has a favorable business environment and investment climate,” the acting head added. “The work is underway to promote the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand abroad and export the Azerbaijani products to many more countries.”

The ambassador of Argentina stressed the importance of developing ties between Argentina and Azerbaijan and shared the opinion on the spheres of development of cooperation.

The issues of strengthening mutual export and investment partnership with Argentina were discussed at the meeting.

