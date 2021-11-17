Azerbaijan, Russia to develop platform for expanding business co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A platform for expanding business cooperation will be developed between Azerbaijan and Russia, the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses (SME) Orkhan Mammadov said during the business mission of Russian companies in the development of urban infrastructure "Smart City" in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are interested in attracting Russian investors to Azerbaijan and are ready to provide them with all the necessary tools to work here. They can go through all the necessary procedures for entering our market, as well as training. We also provide financial support for successful business and provide grants for the implementation of scientific works," Mammadov said.

According to Mammadov, the Agency for the Development of SMEs has a network in more than 25 cities of Azerbaijan, which contributes to an increase in the number of entrepreneurs.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev