Turkmenistan considering opening Trading House in Russia’s Orenburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Russia have considered the possibility of opening Trading House in Russia’s Orenburg city, Trend reports reffering to Turkmenportal.

This was discussed during a meeting held between Atadurdy Bayramov, Consul General of Turkmenistan in Kazan and Denis Pasler, Governor of the Orenburg region.

It was noted that the foreign trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Orenburg region in 2021 increased by 98.7 percent compared to 2020.

Turkmenistan recently commenced the Trading House in Kazan, Russia’s Tatarstan Republic. One of the priority directions in the commercial activity of the Trading House is the expansion of the range of textile, knitwear, and clothing goods made in Turkmenistan. Furthermore, the company will engage in both wholesale and retail trading of Turkmen and Russian-made goods.

To boost the volume of Turkmen products offered on the global market, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan established trading houses in dozens of countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Turkey, and China.