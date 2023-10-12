Azerbaijan plans digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A program to support the digitalization of small and medium businesses will be implemented in 2023–2026, Trend reports.

According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, a presentation of the program "Digital Transformation of Small and Medium Enterprises in Eastern Partnership Countries" was held at the event with the participation of representatives of relevant government agencies and international organizations.

Advisor to the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rauf Najafli, Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Azerbaijan Heiko Schwarz, and representatives of GIZ Tilman Nagel and Sandra Schenke discussed the policy of digital transformation of SMEs in the Eastern Partnership countries, the importance of digitalization in the development of SMEs, best practices in the relevant field, and shared their thoughts on cooperation in this area.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of KOBİA, noted the importance of business digitalization for business growth, making more flexible decisions, introducing new products and services, increasing customer satisfaction, reducing operating costs, and achieving high productivity without expanding the workforce.

In his presentation of the project, Program Director Niklas Ruffer said that the goal of the program, covering 2023–2026, is to support the strengthening of competitiveness among small and medium-sized enterprises, taking into account digital transformation.

The project aims to create the prerequisites necessary for the digital transformation of SMEs at the institutional and structural levels, strengthen the statistical base, enhance cooperation between participants in the digital and entrepreneurial ecosystems in order to improve services, and improve the ability to apply digital solutions in business and production. The program is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ). The project will be implemented in Azerbaijan and other Eastern Partnership countries.

KOBIA is one of the main partners of the program in Azerbaijan.