Turkmenistan, Israel expand partnership in fuel and energy sphere

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan and Israel took place in Ashgabat, the Turkmen foreign ministry said Aug. 8.

The delegation of the Israeli side was headed by Deputy Director General of the Foreign Ministry Alexander Ben-Zvi. While talking about relationships in the trade and economic areas, the parties highlighted the oil and gas and agricultural industries.

The parties drew attention to the possibility of expanding cooperation in such areas as innovation, know-how and technology, the report reads.

Turkmenistan and Israel are currently negotiating on the prospects of developing cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism and education. Israel offers its services in the fields of purification, desalination and rational use of water resources.

Israel has already taken an active part in the reconstruction of the largest oil refinery in one of Turkmenistan's coastal cities. Israeli companies have also been actively involved in Turkmenistan's agricultural sector.

