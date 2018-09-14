Azerbaijani oil prices decrease September 13

14 September 2018 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $79.69 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Sept. 13, or $1.81 less than on Sept. 12, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend Sept. 14.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $78.96 per barrel on Sept. 13, or $1.81 less than on Sept. 12.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $76.3 per barrel on Sept. 13, or $1.62 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $77.6 on Sept. 13 or $1.59 less than the previous price.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices increase September 12
Oil&Gas 13 September 13:05
Azerbaijani oil prices increase September 11
Oil&Gas 12 September 18:40
Azerbaijani oil prices increase September 10
Oil&Gas 11 September 16:28
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 7 September 12:28
Azerbaijani oil prices on August 31
Oil&Gas 1 September 14:45
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 30 August 12:22
Latest
Armenian delegation repeating Pashinyan's words at PACE is ridiculous - MP
Politics 14:53
Astana Financial Center, CBIRC to strengthen co-op in banking, insurance supervision
Economy news 14:40
French company to carry out five projects in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:36
Russian, Turkish presidents may meet on September 17 — Kremlin
Russia 14:22
Uzbekistan increases volume of exports
Economy news 14:20
27 years of independence: Armenian “economy” in simple figures
Commentary 14:19
Azerbaijan traffic police switches to more modern system
ICT 14:14
Iran claims to be in talks with foreign investors to build sulfur processing plants
Economy news 14:06
Azerbaijan more than doubles electricity exports
Oil&Gas 14:03