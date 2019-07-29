Azerbaijani oil prices down

29 July 2019 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $65.47 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on July 26, which is $0.8 less than on July 25, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on July 29.

On July 26, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $64.76 per barrel, which is $0.8 less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $62.72 per barrel on July 26, which is $0.05 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $62.28 on July 26, or $1.15 less than the previous price.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 29)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Facility for processing livestock products may open in Azerbaijani district
Economy 15:47
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan exceeds $135M
Economy 13:49
Number of legal entities increases in Azerbaijan
Business 13:27
Minister: Trade ties - important area of ​​Azerbaijan-France co-op
Business 13:16
Azerbaijani alcohol producer eyes to launch isobaric bottling line
Economy 13:13
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 22-26
Oil&Gas 12:41
Latest
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy screw compressor air pack
Tenders 16:05
Export of gold from Georgia decreases
Economy 16:03
Facility for processing livestock products may open in Azerbaijani district
Economy 15:47
British PM Johnson tells EU: Ready to talk Brexit when you shift position
Other News 15:41
Share price of Georgian Bank grows on London Stock Exchange
Economy 15:33
Turkmenistan cooperates with Turkey in ICT sector
ICT 15:26
Top EU court rejects BMW appeal against limit on car plant aid
Other News 15:18
Cotton fiber makes over half of share in exports of Uzbek commodity exchange
Economy 15:14
Iran loads and unloads more than 52M tons of cargo
Economy 15:12