Turkish expert: TANAP is giant project that will be game-changer in world energy markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is a giant project that will be a game-changer in world energy markets, International Trade Operation Specialist in Turkey Murat Akan told Trend.

“As you know, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) envisages transportation of gas from Shah Deniz 2 to Turkey and further to Europe. Together with the South Caucasus Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), TANAP forms the Southern Gas Corridor. The 1850-kilometer long pipeline will run through 20 cities of Turkey. TANAP will add to the projects successfully implemented jointly by Turkey and Azerbaijan. TANAP is a giant project that will be game-changer in world energy markets, perpetuate the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as solidarity in the Turkic world,” he said.

Akan noted that the opening of this giant project, which has been implemented by joint efforts of Turkey and Azerbaijan, will allow to meet the natural gas demand of Europe and Turkey.

“The opening of TANAP, will be followed by the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), after which gas will flow to Europe. This project will serve as a model for relations with other Turkic nations. This pipeline will also link Azerbaijan to Europe. Turkey depends on imports of natural gas and thus, needs to ensure supply security. Therefore, TANAP is an important project in meeting Turkey’s gas demand,” he concluded.

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be held on Nov. 30, 2019.

The opening ceremony will take place in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

