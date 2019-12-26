ITOCHU concludes agreement on North Central Resources membership

26 December 2019 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation has concluded an agreement on North Central Resources membership, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Reportedly, it has concluded a definitive agreement with US-based American Metals & Coal International, Inc. (hereinafter “AMCI”), South Korea-based POSCO, and US-based JAZ Ventures, L.P. (hereinafter “JAZ”) for the purpose of acquiring a 25% membership interest in North Central Resources, LLC (hereinafter “NCR”), owner of the Longview coking coal mine under development in West Virginia, USA. AMCI, POSCO and JAZ are existing members of NCR.

The Longview coking coal mine is currently being developed towards the commencement of full-scale production at the end of 2022. The total development cost is estimated at approximately $450 million.

ITOCHU and other members will fund this cost as development progresses in proportion to its interests. The mine is expected to have an average annual production capacity of 4 million tons, and will be one of the largest coking coal mines in USA. It will produce high-quality coking coal with world-class cost competitiveness. For the purpose of marketing products, AMCI, JAZ and ITOCHU will establish a new company that will exclusively conduct worldwide sales and marketing activities.

Amid firm growth in global steel production, coking coal demand is expected to continue to increase in the future. With the new development of the Longview mine and its involvement in the marketing JV, ITOCHU will be contributing a stable supply of high quality metallurgical coal to global customers, particularly in Japan and Asia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan reduces multiple-entry visa fees for US, Korean citizens
Tourism 25 December 17:00
Heads of three Japan Post firms to resign over improper policy sales
Other News 25 December 05:16
US natural gas consumption reaches record high
Oil&Gas 24 December 10:06
Trump names Robert Blair as US Special Envoy for International Telecom Policy - White House
US 24 December 06:17
Trump blasts US House Speaker Pelosi for holding up Senate impeachment trial
US 24 December 05:25
Saudi trial over Khashoggi case "important step": U.S. official
US 24 December 04:38
Latest
Opening date of a small enterprise in Azebaijani region disclosed
Business 11:23
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy dew point tester
Tenders 11:21
Azerbaijan’s Altis Group of Companies determines new export market
Business 11:16
Uzbekistan, Russia plan to implement projects for $25 B
Business 11:13
Azerbaijan's CEC on appeals received in connection with municipal elections
Politics 11:10
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 26
Finance 10:45
Export from special and free zones of Iran reaches $20 B
Business 10:45
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 25
Oil&Gas 10:31
Christmas typhoon kills at least 13 in Philippines
Other News 10:31