Saipem becomes partner of Joint Industry Program

Italy’s Saipem company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to become a Joint Industry Program (JIP) 33 Partner, Trend reports citing the company.

Through this agreement Saipem becomes an active partner in the programme and will engage with JIP33 to share, discuss and constantly improve its values and standards. Saipem will be directly involved in the development of the standardized specifications aiming to generate value across the wider industry supply chain.

“Our participation in IOGP’s JIP33 program is a welcome opportunity to contribute to a step change in the industry’s efficiency. Saipem looks forward to supporting JIP33 in the development of the specifications and to enabling their wider adoption on our projects as well as through the promotion of the initiative with the global supply chain and non-IOGP members,” Maurizio Coratella, Chief Operating Officer of the Saipem Onshore E&C Division, said.

The program was initiated in 2016 by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) with support from the World Economic Forum’s Capital Project Complexity (CPC) initiative. It focuses on standardizing procurement specifications for equipment and packages, allowing the supply chain to become better, cheaper and faster.

Fourteen specifications have been developed to date and are now being adopted and implemented by companies on major projects. A further group of 35-40 specifications is under development and will be published by the end of 2020, to be followed by further scale-up phases.

