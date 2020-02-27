6th Ministerial Meeting to be held in Baku within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

Preparations have been completed for the 6th ministerial meeting as part of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, which will be held Feb. 28 in Baku, and the participation of thirteen countries has been confirmed, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Feb. 27.

The meeting will be attended by Deputy Director General of the Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission Klaus-Dieter Borchardt, representatives of countries involved in the Southern Gas Corridor project including Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natela Turnava, Italian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alessandra Todde, Greek Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Gerassimos Thomas, Bulgarian Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova.

“The US will be represented by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Kurt Donnelly and the UK will be represented by UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson,” said the report. “This year Serbia will be represented by Minister of Energy and Mining Aleksandar Antic, Hungary – by Deputy Director of Energy and Climate Diplomacy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Felix Moldovan.”

The event will be also attended by Domagoj Validzic, assistant minister of the Croatian Ministry of Environment and Energy, as well as Zarko Djuranovic, head of the Gas, Oil and Licensing Department at the Montenegro Energy Regulatory Agency.

Turkmen Presidential Advisor Yagshigeldy Kakayev, Romanian Deputy Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Niculae Havrilet will also participate in the meeting.

BP, SCC, Botash, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB AD, TRANS-CAZ, SNGN Romgaz SA, Uniper Global Commodities SE, Bulgargaz EAD, SAS, Plinacro are among the companies to take part in the event.

Representatives of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the European Investment Bank plan to participate in the meeting.

After the opening ceremony, the 6th ministerial meeting as part of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will continue at two plenary sessions.

Progress reports on all segments of the Southern Gas Corridor project will be presented at the first session. At the second session, moderated by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, statements are planned to be made by representatives of the Southern Gas Corridor member countries and representatives of countries interested in the project.

There are also plans to hold a press conference following the 6th ministerial meeting, the report said.

The first ministerial meeting as part of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council took place on Feb. 12, 2015, the second - on Feb. 29, 2016, the third - on Feb. 23, 2017, the fourth - on Feb. 15, 2018, and the fifth - on Feb. 20, 2019.