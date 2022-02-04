Azerbaijan ready to co-op with countries wishing to purchase additional volumes of gas – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

Azerbaijan ready to cooperate with countries wishing to purchase additional volumes of gas, Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the plenary sessions on expansion of the project and energy transition held as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council

The Minister of Energy said that the corridor could expand its strategic importance in ensuring energy safety with the help of interconnectors between European countries to the Western Balkans and other parts of the continent.

“To this end, it becomes relevant to start a new stage of activity, which includes such processes as signing contracts with consumers, attracting investments and increasing gas production, as well as building interconnectors. We are ready to cooperate with the European Commission and countries wishing to purchase additional volumes of gas or import and export gas, as well as contribute to the development of the Southern Gas Corridor,” he added.

