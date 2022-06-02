Southern Gas Corridor plays great role in ensuring Europe's energy security - US official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Southern Gas Corridor (SCG) plays a great role in ensuring Europe's energy security, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy Laura Lochman said at the 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Caspian region as a whole and the SGC play a crucial role in the EU's energy security," Lochman noted.

At the same time she emphasized the importance of transition to green energy.

"The US supports the EU's energy transition policy. We also appreciate Azerbaijan's efforts in this regard," added the official.