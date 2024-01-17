Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

SOCAR and ADNOC discuss progress in 'Absheron' project implementation

Oil&Gas Materials 17 January 2024 10:18 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR and ADNOC discuss progress in 'Absheron' project implementation

Follow Trend on

Lada Yevgrashina
Lada Yevgrashina
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held several meetings within the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), Trend reports referring to Najaf's social media statements.

Particularly, a "strategic dialog" was held during the meeting with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, executive director for low-carbon solutions and international development of ADNOC (UAE).

"Progress on the 'Absheron' Caspian gas production project, low-carbon solutions, potential opportunities for further cooperation were discussed," Najaf's statement said.

ADNOC has been involved in the Absheron project since summer 2023 with a 30-percent stake, which could produce 5 to 6 bcm of gas per year by the end of the decade.

Rovshan Najaf also held productive discussions with U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Action Rick Duke in Davos.

"Potential cooperation was discussed in the field of decarbonization, climate issues, and promotion of a sustainable future for the planet," Najaf said.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more