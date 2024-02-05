IGB operator announces timeframe for capacity expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), has shared details of capacity expansion, Trend reports.

According to its preliminary technical studies, ICGB anticipates having an expanded capacity from 3 bcm/y to 5 bcm/y as of Q4 2025 for the Interconnection Point at Stara Zagora and as of Q4 2026 for the Interconnection Point at Komotini. These scenarios are considering the technical feasibility of the IGB pipeline, as well as the non-binding requests described in the Demand Assessment Reports (DARs) published in October 2023.

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The pipeline strengthens the energy connectivity and security in the region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified sources.